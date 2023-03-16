A food delivery driver walking on Fulton Street in downtown Berkeley was seriously injured Wednesday afternoon after he was struck by the driver of a package delivery truck.

The collision was first reported at 3:45 p.m. between Bancroft Way and Durant Avenue, said Berkeley police spokesperson Officer Byron White.

The food delivery driver was returning to his full-size cargo van, parked between the rightmost lane and the bicycle lane, when the driver of the passing truck struck him with the vehicle’s side view mirror, White said.

The man who was struck was taken to Highland Hospital in Oakland. The truck driver stayed at the scene of the collision, and is cooperating with the investigation, police said.

“Because of the severity of the collision, the investigation is being handled by the department’s Fatal Accident Investigation Team,” White said.

Featured image: Kelly Sullivan