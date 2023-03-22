A rainbow seen from Berkeley’s Brickyard Cove on Feb. 28. Credit: David Abercrombie

  • New Berkeley Terner Center Database Gives ‘Road Map’ for Local Housing Reform (Post News Group)
  • 7 Berkeley Lab climate scientists contributed to new UN blueprint to avoid catastrophic global warming (Berkeley Lab)
  • Campus community assembles to raise more than $12 million for students, programs (Daily Cal)
  • Inside the movement to make America’s city streets more pedestrian-friendly (Washington Post)
  • UC Berkeley study finds minimum wage increase not linked to disemployment (Daily Cal)
  • What was behind the Bay Area’s deadly ‘bomb’ cyclone? (East Bay Times)
  • New Rendering for 2147 San Pablo Avenue in Southwest Berkeley (SF YIMBY)
  • East Bay reservoirs are full, but atmospheric rivers won’t end water worries (East Bay Times)
  • ‘Sibyl’ spreads joy and mystery in its U.S. premiere at Zellerbach Hall (SF Chronicle)
  • UC Berkeley students robbed at gunpoint while filming movie project on Fourth Street (Berkeley Scanner)
  • Pacific School of Religion is leading the conversation around Black queer theology (Religion News Service)
  • Cal scientist finds surprisingly simple explanation for alien comet ‘Oumuamua’s weird orbit (Berkeley News)
