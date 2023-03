A woman was found dead in People’s Park in Berkeley on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Alameda County coroner’s office.

She hasn’t been identified yet, but officials said they responded to the park at about 3:30 p.m.

Community members heard about her death later the same afternoon, but weren’t able to immediately offer more information about her identity.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

