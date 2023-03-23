Rose and Tamalpais, 11:45 a.m. March 22, 2023. Credit: Nico Savidge

Nearly two days after an atmospheric river event brought several inches of rain and mile-a-minute wind gusts to Berkeley, thousands of residents and businesses still haven’t gotten their power turned back on.

There were 1,521 Pacific Gas and Electric Co. customers without power in Berkeley at 5 p.m. Thursday.

Most of the outages had estimated restoration times of Thursday evening or night, although one small neighborhood near Codornices Park, where an outage started Thursday morning, had no estimated time for restoration as of 6 p.m. but did have a crew assigned to repair the lines, according to PG&E’s outage map.

Businesses along Solano Avenue leading into Albany were still dealing with outages into Thursday afternoon.

“This is outrageous – out of power for (two) full days! Dipping pretzels by candlelight!” Squabisch Pretzels’ Instagram account read Thursday afternoon.

Further east on Solano, Zachary’s Chicago Pizza’s North Berkeley location remained closed Thursday, according to the restaurant’s Facebook page. Its locations in Oakland were both open.

The Claremont hotel lost power Tuesday and, still waiting on restoration Thursday, was not accepting bookings.

Nearby, Rick and Ann’s Restaurant and Ann’s Catering on Domingo Avenue were also closed due to lack of power, though they hoped to open Friday, according to their website.

The Berkeley Police Department was running on a generator Wednesday and closed its doors to visitors, but was back to normal operations Thursday.

The utility had logged over 10,000 outages in the city Wednesday, the morning after the storm. By Thursday afternoon, they had cut that number to fewer than 3,000, with most of the affected customers in and around the Berkeley Hills area which, at a higher elevation than most of the city, is subjected to gustier winds.

Heavy winds and saturated soil resulted in dozens of trees uprooting or toppling around the city, bringing down wires in at least 19 spots, according to city officials.