Berkeley is still cleaning up from this week’s tree-toppling wind storm, but another big storm is forecast to touch down in the city starting Monday night after a weekend of chilly temperatures.

A cold air mass is expected to bring overnight lows in the high 30s on Saturday and Sunday, according to the National Weather Service, and anyone without power in their home or adequate shelter may be susceptible to cold exposure. There were 470 PG&E customers in Berkeley without power as of 12:30 p.m. Friday, according to the utility.

The NWS recommends you remember the “Four Ps” of cold weather protection during this period of “unseasonably low temperatures”: protect people, plants, pets and pipes.

Another storm is forecast to arrive in Berkeley Monday evening and linger through Wednesday, delivering up to 1.25 inches of moderate rain and high winds. Winds are expected to pick up on Tuesday afternoon, with gusts of up to 45 mph across the Bay Area.

“We’ve seen a lot of rain this year,” said Roger Gass, a NWS meteorologist. (A West Berkeley rain gauge has measured 37 inches of rain during the current water year, which runs October through September.) “The soils remain rather saturated, so we’re going to see this turn quickly into runoff. The saturated soils are going to allow those trees to come down a little bit more easily than normal.”

The upcoming storm, a cold front from the Bay of Alaska, is not itself an atmospheric river making landfall, Gass said, but it is pulling some subtropical moisture from the atmospheric river currently soaking Southern California.

“Bottom line: all the threats we’ve been mentioning for the March Storms so far will still be in play next week…downed trees, power outages, flooding, rises in creeks/streams,” the National Weather Service wrote in its forecast discussion. “Continue to stay prepared and look out for neighbors if needed.”

