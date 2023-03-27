Outside the Alameda County Santa Rita Jail. Credit: Pete Rosos

A Berkeley man fired a handgun once in the midst of a family dispute Sunday afternoon, police said.

Police first got a call about the shooting around 2:30 p.m., said police Lt. Melanie Turner.

The suspect had gotten into a dispute with a grandparent at a home in the 900 block of Channing Way, Turner said. The single shot did not hit anyone or cause any other injuries, but a victim did sustain non-life-threatening injuries during the dispute, she said.

Police found the suspect, who was on probation, nearby and took him into custody, Turner said. He remained in custody Monday on suspicion of several felonies.

Police also recovered the gun they believe the suspect used, Turner said.

The incident was Berkeley’s fourth confirmed case of gunfire this year.

There were reports of shots fired on Jan. 3 and Feb. 15, with nobody injured in either instance.

On March 12 a motorist was shot in the head while driving in South Berkeley. He walked into a nearby hospital and was last reported in stable condition.

The most recent shooting was first reported by The Berkeley Scanner.