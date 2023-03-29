The San Pablo Reservoir in the foreground and the Briones Reservoir off in the distance, seen on Saturday from the Skyline Trail in Tilden. Both are full as of this week. Credit: Zac Farber

  • Veteran Alameda Prosecutors Depart as New DA Pushes Progressive Overhaul (SF Standard)
  • Berkeley’s downtown is facing major changes (SF Chronicle)
  • UC Berkeley police seek man in fedora hat who chased 9-year-old child (Berkeley Scanner)
  • Man gets 35 years to life after Berkeley road-rage murder (Berkeley Scanner)
  • VSA hosts 44th annual culture show, addresses planning challenges (Daily Cal)
  • Fire starts in UC Berkeley residence hall (Daily Cal)
  • Rare beetle, rediscovered by Cal professor after 55 years, named in honor of Jerry Brown (Berkeley News)
  • UC Berkeley student alleges sexual assault by former Cal football assistant coach (Daily Cal)
  • UC Berkeley investigating AD Jim Knowlton, associate AD Jennifer Simon-O’Neill (East Bay Times)
  • ‘Nobody knows these things’: The bureaucratic and mental process of filing a Title IX report in BUSD (Berkeley High Jacket)
  • Berkeley man charged with getting drunk on church altar wine, dressing himself in clerical robes (East Bay Times)
  • Construction Tops Out for 2590 Bancroft Way in Southside (SFYIMBY)
  • Dimitri Argyriou Named Next Director of Berkeley Lab’s Advanced Light Source (Berkeley Lab)
  • Daniel Ellsberg’s Life Among Secrets (New York Times)
  • Organic Midcentury Modern in Berkeley asks $1.1 million (Dirt)
