An Oaklandside Small Business Toolbox event organized by Cityside’s sponsorship team for clients. Credit: Lance Knobel

Cityside Journalism Initiative, the nonprofit organization devoted to building community and strengthening democracy through local news, is looking for an experienced, creative sales professional to join our sponsorship team.

Launched in 2020, Cityside is home to two widely read, award-winning local news sites in the San Francisco Bay Area, Berkeleyside and The Oaklandside, both of which publish the highly popular Nosh food section. Cityside has plans to report in more communities in the near future.

Sponsorship and advertising is critical to Cityside’s success: it represents 20% of our overall budget and offers local businesses and corporate clients the opportunity to partner with us on our mission.

The sponsorship and advertising manager will be an experienced sales professional who will bring fresh ideas to our sponsorship offering through compelling partnerships, events and content packages that will ultimately cultivate a new roster of sponsorship clients across our organization.

With three to five-plus years of experience in a sales or business development role in a media, technology or marketing company, the ideal candidate will have a demonstrated ability to close business, and will be passionate about Cityside’s mission to foster civic engagement, enrich people’s lives, and contribute to a healthy democracy through trustworthy nonprofit local journalism.

If you’re interested in the role or know someone who might be, please check out the full job description.