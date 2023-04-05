Two women cycle on Hopkins Street in Berkeley, Feb. 1, 2023. Credit: Ximena Natera, Berkeleyside/CatchLight



The city has announced new delays in the Hopkins Street redesign, a hotly debated plan for more accommodations for pedestrians and cyclists in North Berkeley, due to pervasive staffing shortages, unresolved safety issues and looming regulatory concerns.

The City Council was scheduled to hold a special meeting April 18 on the project. That has now been canceled, with no new date yet announced.

In a letter to Mayor Jesse Arriguín and the City Council Tuesday, City Manager Dee Williams-Ridley said “vacancies and project management changes within the Transportation Division of the Public Works Department” mean the city needs more time before advancing the project.

“Additionally, new proposals, external reports and deeper analysis of this project require a continued review of the work product to date along with a new timeline,” Williams-Ridley wrote.

Proponents of the new plan, which would bring a protected bike track to Hopkins Street in North Berkeley, have been branded the “bike mafia” by their counterparts, who in turn have been accused of being “neighbor NIMBYs.”

The project began as a street safety effort after motorists struck and killed two people, one pedestrian and one cyclist, in the area in the first half of 2017. A protected bike lane could supplant parking spaces, drawing criticism from some residents and businesses in the neighborhood.

Councilmember Rashi Kesarwani, who represents Northwest Berkeley and sits on the council’s Public Safety Policy Committee, said the postponement “was an operational necessity made because of a lack of staffing resources.”

My statement on the Hopkins Street Safety Plan 👇 pic.twitter.com/bjjz3yXy3W — Rashi Kesarwani (@RashiKesarwani) April 5, 2023

“I understand that this news may be disappointing for the community and all of you, especially given that the Hopkins Corridor project has been in development for the past two years,” Williams-Ridley wrote to the mayor and council.

The understaffed public works office was affecting “multiple infrastructure projects citywide,” Arreguín wrote in an announcement Wednesday.

The organization Walk Bike Berkeley, which advocates for pedestrians and cyclists, posted on Twitter that they were “deeply disappointed” in the postponement.

Walk Bike Berkeley is deeply disappointed by the City of Berkeley’s decision to postpone the Hopkins Street safety improvement project. We call on the City Manager and Mayor to get this project back on track quickly.



Our statement: pic.twitter.com/hncezRmWwQ — Walk Bike Berkeley (@WalkBikeBerk) April 5, 2023

The transportation office’s “staffing crisis is partially related to mistreatment they’ve suffered through the Hopkins project,” the organization’s statement read. “This postponement continues a wasteful, demoralizing cycle, further challenging efforts to fill vacancies and retain excellent staff.”

So long as we create a toxic environment, set staff up to fail, & drum up hostility against public servants, then our staffing crisis will deepen.



Our plans, goals, visions, are only wind if no one is willing to work for the city, & if we can’t commit to our own principles. https://t.co/0nmCyPBG3i — Terry Taplin🚰🏳️‍🌈🥑🌹🚲🚍✍️🏾 (@TaplinTerry) April 5, 2023

“So long as we create a toxic environment, set staff up to fail (and) drum up hostility against public servants, then our staffing crisis will deepen,” Councilmember Terry Taplin, who chairs the Public Safety Policy Committee, posted on Twitter.

Our staffing crisis is perhaps the most existential threat facing our city right now. All our plans and visions mean little when we don't have the capacity & bandwidth to deliver them.



Our team needs our help. This council is committed to righting the ship, but it won't be easy. https://t.co/XnephgBxIm — Rigel Robinson (@RigelRobinson) April 5, 2023

The April 18 meeting would have been the third time a version of the plan has come before the City Council. Officials previously said the now-canceled presentation would include information on how the city would manage parking in the business district, how trash pickup and deliveries would work in the redesigned roadways and how much the project is expected to cost.

Among other concerns, part of the project’s proposed area crosses into a Very High Fire Danger Severity Zone, where firefighters must have 26 feet “of unobstructed width,” Williams-Ridley wrote. State regulations for evacuation and wildfire management could conflict with proposed changes to the roadway, Williams Ridley wrote.

Other “traffic calming devices” that are part of the plan require approval from a fire code official, which they haven’t got, she said.

“A road diet on Hopkins would only provide fire trucks with six inches of clearance, with such vehicles needing to travel in excess of 50 mph during an emergency, meaning that there is too little clearance for normal safe operation, especially if another large vehicle such as a bus or delivery truck is in the opposite lane,” Arriguín said in his announcement Wednesday.

The Hopkins Corridor was one of several projects that would “need to be reprioritized,” Arriguín said. “As such we are unable to provide a timeframe on when this project will return to City Council.”