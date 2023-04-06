Berkeley is in bloom, March 27, 2023. Credit: Fritzi Drosten

  • Players say UC Berkeley mishandled bullying claims against women’s soccer coach (SF Chronicle)
  • Could storms end toxic algae blooms? (East Bay Times)
  • Newts v. commutes: Park rangers push to extend road closures near Berkeley during migration (East Bay Times)
  • Newts take the stage during annual mating ritual at UC Botanical Garden (Berkeley News)
  • U.S. Manhunt for Famed Neo-Nazi Fugitive Ends in Gym Arrest (Daily Beast)
  • Berkeley, a Look Back: KKK rally held in April 1923 at Cragmont Rock (East Bay Times)
  • 7-story building planned for 2550 Shattuck Ave. (SFYIMBY)
  • New UC Berkeley dorm rising downtown (SFYIMBY)
  • Love those mosaic murals? Repairs begin on 1904 UC Berkeley building (Berkeley News)
  • How BART plans to trim its deficit (SF Chronicle)
