Police found a dead woman floating near the rocks by Hs Lordships Restaurant on April 10, 2023. Credit: Chris Benton

Police are investigating after a body was found floating against the rocks at the south end of Seawall Drive at the Berkeley Marina.

A caller first reported the body around 6:49 p.m. Monday, Berkeley police spokesperson Officer Jessica Perry said in an email.

Officers found the female victim near the shuttered Hs Lordships Restaurant. City firefighters “retrieved the body from the water” and “began life-saving measures with negative results, and the victim was pronounced dead at the scene,” Perry said.

The Alameda County Sheriff’s Office Coroner’s Office took the body for examination and police are conducting a death investigation, Perry said.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the victim had not been identified. Her cause and manner of death were not available.