University police are seeking leads on a suspect or suspects in a rash of assaults – many sexual – on campus. Image: Courtesy UCBPD.

Campus police at UC Berkeley are investigating a series of five attacks, some of which they say may be related and several of which were sexual in nature, that took place between Wednesday and Tuesday morning.

Police have released images of a suspect they believe may be involved and are seeking leads from anyone with information.

In the first incident, a student was in Eucalyptus Grove around 2:13 p.m. Wednesday when someone who “appeared to be a student” and “identified himself as ‘Chris’” touched her in an unwanted way, according to an email alert from university police.

“Chris,” who had black hair and was wearing a blue sweatshirt and blue pants, headed west toward downtown Berkeley, police said.

Three days later, at around 5:40 p.m. Saturday, a woman was walking near Memorial Stadium “when a man approached her from behind and placed his hands on her buttocks and breast,” according to another alert from university police. The man pushed her against a wall, but she was able to force him off and escape, police said.

After midnight that night, at around 1:21 a.m. Sunday, a woman was walking in the 2200 block of Hearst Avenue when a male suspect, wearing black pants and a white shirt, punched her in the head and stole her purse, according to university police.

Later Sunday morning, at around 9:40 a.m. near Stephens Hall, a suspect “grabbed a female student’s private body parts” through clothing, university police said.

In the early hours of Tuesday morning, around 12:23 a.m., a woman was walking on the west side of the Foothill Complex when a suspect grabbed her from behind and knocked her to the ground, university police said.

“The victim fought back kicking the suspect and was then able to get away from the suspect,” according to an email alert from university police. Police are investigating whether this assault and the sexual assaults and batteries from Wednesday, Saturday and late Sunday morning were connected. It is unclear if the robbery may also have some connection.

University police asked anyone with information on the attacks ,or who may know of similar incidents, to call them at 510-642-6760.