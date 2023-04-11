A house fire on Woolsey Street caused hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of damage. Credit: Submitted

A house fire caused hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of damage to a Woolsey Street home Monday evening.

A 911 caller at 7:17 p.m. reported that someone was trapped on the third floor of the home, Interim Deputy Fire Chief Keith May said in an email.

Firefighters arrived 5 minutes later and set to work to rescue the occupant, but he was able to escape “with the use (of) a personal ladder,” May said. “Another resident was already outside of the structure when our crews arrived.”

Heavy fire and smoke were visible on the third floor when firefighters arrived, but they were able to bring the fire under control within a half-hour, May said.

The home is uninhabitable, May said. The owner said she had somewhere to stay. The man who escaped the third floor was taken to a hospital.

The damage was initially estimated at $250,000.