- Berkeley RV owners struggling to find a new home (East Bay Times)
- Scrutinized prosecutions, messaging issues and an annoyed judge: Inside the first months of Alameda County’s history-making D.A. (SF Chronicle)
- After the storms: UC Botanical Garden’s rescue operation to save a paradise lost (Mercury News)
- Behind the Bonkers Tale of a Cocaine-Fueled Night at Chez Panisse (Bon Appetit)
- Should UC turn vacant San Francisco commercial towers into student dorms? (SF Standard)
- ‘1984’ part of Aurora Theatre’s 2023-24 lineup (SF Chronicle)
- Map: Most popular spots for nature photography in Berkeley and the Bay Area (Mercury News)
- Ben Ferencz, last living Nuremberg prosecutor, whose daughter lives in Berkeley, dies at 103 (SFGATE)
- As new Latinx studies programs stall nationwide, Berkeley offers an answer (Berkeley News)