Caltrans has installed, but not activated, a pedestrian signal that would stop traffic at the intersection of San Pablo Avenue and Virginia Street. Credit: Nico Savidge

City officials and street safety advocates have spent months waiting for Caltrans to turn on a new pedestrian crossing signal that was installed last year at a notorious West Berkeley intersection.

Now, after another person was struck by a driver and injured while crossing San Pablo Avenue at Virginia Street on Sunday, the state highway agency says it plans to activate the signal by the end of the week.

Berkeley police Lt. Dan Montgomery said the pedestrian did not suffer serious injuries, but was taken to Highland Hospital in Oakland as a precaution Sunday afternoon. The driver was cited for not having a license, Montgomery said, and any further citations would depend on an ongoing police investigation. The crash was first reported by The Berkeley Scanner.

Pedestrians and cyclists have protested unsafe conditions at the intersection for years. Although Virginia Street is one of Berkeley’s Bicycle Boulevards, riders and walkers must cross four lanes of busy San Pablo Avenue traffic with no stoplight.

Advocates believed they’d won a long-sought victory at the intersection last fall, when Caltrans — which is responsible for traffic safety measures on San Pablo because it’s a state highway — installed a signal known as a “pedestrian hybrid beacon” that would flash red lights to stop traffic on the avenue when requested. But they’ve been waiting ever since for the signal to be activated, and have grown frustrated as injury crashes continued.

In November, when a driver seriously injured a cyclist at the intersection, Caltrans blamed Pacific Gas and Electric Co. for the delay, saying it was waiting for the utility to provide power to the signal.

That work was finally completed on April 7 — more than a week before the latest crash at the intersection — but the light still wasn’t turned on.

The new light here (plus the one at Hearst) were energized by @PGE4Me on 4/7.



My understanding is they now need to be programmed by @CaltransD4. My office inquired about this on Fri. We will of course keep pushing until the lights are on.



Glad individual isn't seriously hurt. https://t.co/OjuiVNfTmU — Rashi Kesarwani (@RashiKesarwani) April 17, 2023

Caltrans spokeswoman Janis Mara wrote in an email that PG&E finished its work at the site last week, and “Caltrans is prioritizing bringing this signal into operation.

“Barring weather-related complications or unforeseen developments, Caltrans estimates the signal will become operational by the end of this week,” Mara wrote.

She did not immediately provide a response Monday afternoon to a question asking why the signal was not activated earlier this month. A representative for PG&E also did not immediately respond to a message asking why it had taken the utility several months to provide power to the signal.