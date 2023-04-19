Kite flying at the Berkeley Marina. Credit: Ximena Natera, Berkeleyside/CatchLight

Berkeley street medians are resplendent with wildflowers and the hills are glowing a soft green after weeks of downpour — setting a perfect backdrop for local Earth Day festivities this week.

There’s protests, service projects, celebrations and gatherings to attend throughout the city to observe the holiday on Saturday, April 22, which commemorates the inception of American environmental movements in the 1970s.

Here are some ways to revel in nature and advocate for the environment this week:

Wednesday, April 19

Starting at noon: Earth Day Climate Strike

Speak Out Now Berkeley, a socialist group, is organizing a rally and march to People’s Park, followed by planting activities.

Saturday, April 22

9-11 a.m.: Earth Day shore cleanup

The city is hosting an Earth Day cleanup at Shorebird Park Nature Center in the Berkeley Marina. Interested participants can attend anytime in the two-hour block, but are asked to register beforehand. One person can register for a group of up to 50 volunteers, and everyone has to fill out a waiver. Children under 18 have to be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

The East Bay Regional Park District is also hosting cleanup events throughout the East Bay on Saturday.

10 a.m. to 2 p.m.: First annual Berkeley Unified School District Climate Faire

BUSD is hosting its first “Climate Faire” at the Longfellow Middle School cafeteria on Saturday. It’s organized by staff members from Willard, King and Longfellow middle schools and will showcase student projects with the Climate Literacy program, eco-friendly practices and climate solutions, with live music, performances, a plant sale and food.

11 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Berkeley Bay Festival

The city’s free, family-focused outdoor festival at Shorebird Park in the Berkeley Marina. Live music and activities throughout the day, with vendors including Curbside Kitchen, Royal Egyptian, Tacos El Rey, and Nissa Expresso and Gelato Bar.

11 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Downtown Berkeley Earth Day

Local businesses and musicians will gather in the Downtown Berkeley Plaza for an Earth Day celebration. Eco-friendly vendors will be selling sustainable products and handmade crafts, and organizations will have informative booths on composting, recycling, reducing waste and other eco-friendly practices.

11 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Fourth Street Earth Day

Find activities for children, a local “makers” pop-up, live music and events in the Fourth Street shopping district on Saturday. Performers include the Berkeley High School jazz quartet and PJay Smik Smak & the Cliffnottes, and Paraíso Plant Studio will be hosting a DIY plant repotting workshop.

Sunday, April 23

11 a.m. to 6 p.m.: People’s Park 54th Anniversary

People’s Park activists are planning an Earth Day-specific event on Saturday, April 22, the details of which have yet to be announced.

The 54th anniversary of the park’s founding will be the following day, in honor of park founder Michael Delacour who died in March. The full lineup is online, and includes dozens of local performers, vendors and activities in support of climate activism.