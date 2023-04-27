Heads up: We sometimes link to sites that limit access to non-subscribers.
- Explore Berkeley traffic data on BPD’s new Transparency Hub (Berkeley Scanner)
- Driver who left fatal Berkeley crash in 2019 held to answer (Berkeley Scanner)
- ‘This space matters’: Students organize occupation of Anthropology Library (Daily Cal)
- Trinity College Dublin will rename its Berkeley Library due to George Berkeley’s links to slavery. The 18th century Anglo-Irish philosopher is also the namesake of the city of Berkeley. (BBC)
- Lack of financial support for maternity leave burdens Berkeley High teachers (Berkeley High Jacket)
- Berkeley High teachers rethink instruction amid rise in ChatGPT use (Berkeley High Jacket)
- ‘Spirit of collaboration’: Cityside newsrooms unionize (Daily Cal)
- California is offering up to $13,000 to retrofit ‘soft-story’ homes in Berkeley (CBS)
- ChatGPT architect John Schulman visits Cal campus (Berkeley News)
- Cesar Chavez’s legacy lives on in Joe Biden’s new campaign chair, Julie Chavez Rodriguez, the labor leader’s granddaughter and a UC Berkeley graduate (Associated Press)
- Berkeley, a Look Back: Cities’ factions vie for power in 1923 election (East Bay Times)
- Berkeley’s ‘Saxophone House’ mansion lists for $1.99M (New York Post)