A brood of about 20 goslings spotted at Aquatic Park on Monday, April 24. 2023. Credit: Citizen reporter

  • Explore Berkeley traffic data on BPD’s new Transparency Hub (Berkeley Scanner)
  • Driver who left fatal Berkeley crash in 2019 held to answer (Berkeley Scanner)
  • ‘This space matters’: Students organize occupation of Anthropology Library (Daily Cal)
  • Trinity College Dublin will rename its Berkeley Library due to George Berkeley’s links to slavery. The 18th century Anglo-Irish philosopher is also the namesake of the city of Berkeley. (BBC)
  • Lack of financial support for maternity leave burdens Berkeley High teachers (Berkeley High Jacket)
  • Berkeley High teachers rethink instruction amid rise in ChatGPT use (Berkeley High Jacket)
  • ‘Spirit of collaboration’: Cityside newsrooms unionize (Daily Cal)
  • California is offering up to $13,000 to retrofit ‘soft-story’ homes in Berkeley (CBS)
  • ChatGPT architect John Schulman visits Cal campus (Berkeley News)
  • Cesar Chavez’s legacy lives on in Joe Biden’s new campaign chair, Julie Chavez Rodriguez, the labor leader’s granddaughter and a UC Berkeley graduate (Associated Press)
  • Berkeley, a Look Back: Cities’ factions vie for power in 1923 election (East Bay Times)
  • Berkeley’s ‘Saxophone House’ mansion lists for $1.99M (New York Post)
The goslings in a row. Credit: Citizen reporter
