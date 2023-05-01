Downtown Berkeley the afternoon of Jan. 4, 2023. Credit: Kelly Sullivan

A storm is forecast to bring up to a quarter inch of scattered rain in Berkeley between Monday night and Wednesday afternoon.

There’s a possibility of small hail and thunderstorms, the National Weather Service says, and wind gusts are expected to reach up to 30 mph in the city.

“This is kind of a rare system to come through,” said Brayden Murdock, a NWS meteorologist, noting that the storm originated in Canada. “Usually, we expect low pressures like this to come through earlier in the year.”

Expect temperatures to drop to the upper 40s to low 60s in Berkeley through Thursday, after which skies will begin to clear up.

Widespread flooding isn’t anticipated, as rain totals are forecast to remain relatively light, but the NWS isn’t completely ruling out the possibility of localized flooding in individual areas with heavier rain.

Berkeley has received 39 inches of rain since October, according to a West Berkeley rain gauge. Much of that rain fell during the December, January and March atmospheric rivers. April was relatively dry, with just 0.18 inch of rain.

The active storm season has refilled East Bay reservoirs and brought most of California out of drought, according to the U.S. drought monitor.

Wildflowers dotted the banks of the almost-full-to-the-brim Briones reservoir on Saturday. It was 99% full as of Sunday, according to EBMUD. Credit: Zac Farber