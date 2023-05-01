On the evening of May 19, Berkeleyside will host two engaging conversations about the frontiers of feminism at the Berkeley Art Museum and Pacific Film Archive (BAMPFA) in downtown Berkeley.

Designer and technologist Mindy Seu will share insights from her ongoing Cyberfeminism Index project, a social and political act that gathers together three decades of online activism and net art. The discussion will explore the long-ignored origins of cyberfeminism and its wide-ranging legacy. Seu will be in conversation with Oliver Haug, a journalist at Ms. and a contributing editor at Xtra Magazine.

Then author and podcaster Lauren Schiller, and activist and creative producer Hadley Dynak, will talk with Berkeleyside reporter Ally Markovich about their new book, It’s a Good Day to Change the World, a guide for action featuring 30 groundbreaking activists, artists, entrepreneurs, and visionaries who are forging a path to a feminist future.

Idea Makers grew out of Berkeleyside’s popular Uncharted Festival of Ideas, a two-day festival in downtown Berkeley that ran from 2013-18. The first Idea Makers, in October 2022, featured Berkeley Law professor Khiara Bridges and New Yorker staff writer Jay Caspian Kang.

“Berkeley is a community that prides itself on innovation and creativity, and Idea Makers is the perfect event to showcase the diverse talents of our community,” said Idea Makers program curator and Cityside CEO Lance Knobel. “The evening not only promises to inspire attendees, but also provide them with the tools and resources to pursue their ideas and make a difference in their community.”

Ticket holders for Idea Makers on May 19 also have access to BAMPFA’s galleries for the full day of the event. Members of BAMPFA and Berkeleyside are eligible for discounted tickets.

