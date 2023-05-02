Police found a dead man floating a few hundred yards offshore near the Hs Lordships Restaurant on May 1, 2023. Credit: Chris Benton

Rescue workers have recovered the body of a second victim near where they found the remains of a first several weeks ago near the Berkeley Marina. Police said the two incidents have no connection.

The victim, 57-year-old Vittorio Marianecci of Florida, was the subject of a search by the San Francisco Police Department, which believed he was “considered ‘at-risk’ due to statements he made that may put him as a danger to himself,” that agency tweeted Monday at 3:51 p.m.

Less than an hour later, at 4:48 p.m., a kite surfer called authorities in Berkeley to report a body floating in the San Francisco Bay, said Berkeley police spokesperson Officer Jessica Perry.

The kite surfer met police on shore, and city firefighters took a boat out to recover the body, floating “a few hundred yards south of Hs Lordships” restaurant, Perry said.

Marianecci “showed no additional signs of trauma,” Perry said.

The Alameda County Sheriff’s Office’s Coroner’s Bureau took custody of the body and will perform an autopsy this week, authorities said.

Marianecci was last seen in Florida on April 26 and was expected to travel to Seattle, Washington, the next day, San Francisco police said. His family tracked his phone to San Francisco. Marianecci was reported missing to San Francisco police Monday morning.

The discovery of Marianecci’s body came three weeks after the body of 52-year-old Sophonia McLendon of El Cerrito was recovered in the same area. McLendon was found floating near the rocks at the south end of Seawall Drive.

McLendon’s cause and manner of death remain pending, according to the Coroner’s Bureau.