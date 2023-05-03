Heads up: We sometimes link to sites that limit access to non-subscribers.
- A $260,000 contract has been approved to install Berkeley’s first 24-hour public restroom at Telegraph Avenue and Channing Way. (East Bay Times)
- The occupation of a UC Berkeley library is a fight for anthropology in the age of AI (New York Times)
- ‘Spirit of collaboration’: Cityside newsrooms unionize (Daily Cal)
- BART to run trains every 20 minutes across all lines in fall (SF Chronicle)
- Will rebuke of natural gas ban echo nationally? (East Bay Times)
- Berkeley’s eviction moratorium enters final stages (Daily Cal)
- A Berkeley grocery store worker was charged with following an 11-year-old girl around store and taking her picture (East Bay Times)
- A man was arrested after smashing the windshields of eight cars parked in the Elmwood district. (Berkeley Scanner)
- Cal students respond to rise in city auto crimes (Daily Cal)
- A Cal student who fell from a fraternity roof sustained significant injuries (KTVU)
- Cal Performances’ wide-ranging 2023-24 season (SF Chronicle)
- What Writer Fanny Singer Cooks for Her Mother, Chef Alice Waters (Cultured Magazine)
- Aileen Alfandary, co-director of news at KPFA, retires (Current)
- Michelle Young named new dean for UC Berkeley School of Education (Berkeley News)