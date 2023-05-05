FRiday, April 14
UC Berkeley’s falcon family now counts 5: Annie, Lou and 3 chicks
Three downy peregrine falcon chicks have emerged from their eggshells in a nest atop the Campanile. The fourth egg is likely not viable.
