- The renaming of Berkeley is not on the agenda for either the university or the city (SF Chronicle)
- Controversial solar geoengineering startup launches balloons from Berkeley Marina (CBS)
- Pamela Price wants to reshape Alameda County’s justice system. So far, it’s been messy. (Bay Area News Group)
- ‘I hurt Native people’: UC Berkeley scholar faces uproar after claiming Indigenous heritage (LA Times)
- Friends of Slain Oakland Baker Speak Out After One Is Robbed in Berkeley en Route to Memorial (SF Standard)
- The Gettys will auction off major collection from Berkeley estate. Here’s what’s for sale. (SF Chronicle)
- A human rights group is suing UC Berkeley for failing to make its records “promptly available” for public review (Daily Cal)
- Thirty years and 100 flights: This Cal graduate says it was worth the journey (Berkeley News)
- Berkeley Law recognizes Indigenous Peoples’ Day as school holiday (Daily Cal)
- BHS robotics takes seventh place at international competition