We’re looking for an experienced, creative editor to run East Bay Nosh and oversee all all food-related coverage at Cityside Journalism Initiative, a groundbreaking nonprofit organization devoted to building community and strengthening democracy through local journalism.

Launched in 2020, Cityside is home to two widely read, award-winning local journalism platforms in the San Francisco Bay Area — Berkeleyside and The Oaklandside — and plans to report in more communities in the near future.

Nosh, launched in 2012 and published on Berkeleyside and The Oaklandside, blends news, feature stories, and guides on the vibrant food and drink scene in Berkeley, Oakland and nearby East Bay communities.

Nosh reporting helps readers discover new restaurants and rediscover spots that have been serving the community for decades. It tells the stories of the entrepreneurs, chefs and workers behind the eateries, bars, food trucks and corner stores we love so much, and reports on how the economics of the food business, and the decisions of policymakers, impact food workers and diners.

Nosh goes beyond the shiny and the new to deliver inclusive, equitable reporting at the neighborhood level that uses food as a window into distinct immigrant experiences and highlights wider societal issues. Its reporting not only keeps readers informed and inspired; it connects them to their communities and helps them enjoy the cities in which they live.

The Nosh Editor will orchestrate food coverage across Berkeleyside and The Oaklandside, They will stay on top of the latest happenings and trends in the East Bay food scene, maintain a roster of plugged-in contributors, and cultivate sources within the industry. They will be a first-rate editor and writer and have a passion for food and the food business, as well as an understanding of how food underpins community.

See full details about the position and apply.

Featured image: Melati Citrawireja