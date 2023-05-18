Flowers in bloom in Tilden. Credit: msuner/Flickr

  • Funding shortfall forces Bay Area Children’s Theatre to suspend season (CBS News)
  • Claremont Club & Spa is bought for more than $160 million (East Bay Times)
  • Plan to build splashy condos in Bay Area dies after a 7-year battle (SF Chronicle)
  • Berkeley could join others suing Kia and Hyundai over car thefts (SF Chronicle)
  • Hundreds of apartments might sprout at prime Berkeley commercial site (East Bay Times)
  • New Renderings for 3000 Shattuck Ave. in South Berkeley (SF YIMBY)
  • New Renderings of 2727 San Pablo Ave. in Southwest Berkeley (SF YIMBY)
  • Wealth of rain, snow boosting bay’s health (SF Chronicle)
  • Fire at Reid’s Records building in Berkeley causes $300K damage (Berkeley Scanner)
  • Man, 21, charged with grabbing students near UC Berkeley (Berkeley Scanner)
  • UC Berkeley spreads the gospel of data science with new college, free curriculum (LA Times)
  • Home built for children’s author Beverly Cleary is for sale in the Berkeley Hills (Compass)
  • ‘Truly a spectacular thinker’: Paleontologist James Valentine dies at 96 (Daily Cal)
