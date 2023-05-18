Heads up: We sometimes link to sites that limit access to non-subscribers.
- Funding shortfall forces Bay Area Children’s Theatre to suspend season (CBS News)
- Claremont Club & Spa is bought for more than $160 million (East Bay Times)
- Plan to build splashy condos in Bay Area dies after a 7-year battle (SF Chronicle)
- Berkeley could join others suing Kia and Hyundai over car thefts (SF Chronicle)
- Hundreds of apartments might sprout at prime Berkeley commercial site (East Bay Times)
- New Renderings for 3000 Shattuck Ave. in South Berkeley (SF YIMBY)
- New Renderings of 2727 San Pablo Ave. in Southwest Berkeley (SF YIMBY)
- Wealth of rain, snow boosting bay’s health (SF Chronicle)
- Fire at Reid’s Records building in Berkeley causes $300K damage (Berkeley Scanner)
- Man, 21, charged with grabbing students near UC Berkeley (Berkeley Scanner)
- UC Berkeley spreads the gospel of data science with new college, free curriculum (LA Times)
- Home built for children’s author Beverly Cleary is for sale in the Berkeley Hills (Compass)
- ‘Truly a spectacular thinker’: Paleontologist James Valentine dies at 96 (Daily Cal)