Michelin has added five Oakland restaurants to its California guide.
The local spots that made it in are Singaporean-Chinese vegan standout Lion Dance Cafe; modern Colombian restaurant Parche, which only opened in January inside Brown Sugar Kitchen’s former Uptown dining room at 2295 Broadway; Pomet, a seasonal restaurant opened by K&J Orchards owner Aomboon (“Boonie”) Deasy in the old Homestead dining room on Piedmont Avenue; Snail Bar at 4935 Shattuck Ave., where Andres Giraldo Florez serves up comforting, seasonal small plates and glasses of globally sourced, organic, and biodynamic wines; and Bombera from award-winning chef Dominica Rice-Cisneros, which offers up wood- and mesquite-fired Mexican cuisine inside a former fire station in the Dimond neighborhood.
A total of 19 restaurants are making their first appearance in the guide, most of them in Northern California. Other than the five Oakland spots, there were no other new additions from the East Bay. Berkeley has a solid representation in the guide, including old favorites like Chez Panisse, Great China, Ippuku, and Vik’s Chaat, as well as more recent arrivals in town like Funky Elephant and La Marcha. Juanita & Maude and China Village come in to bat for Albany. Michelin makes these rolling announcements throughout the year ahead of the annual year-end announcements of its coveted Bib Gourmand awards and Star ratings.
Check out the Michelin Guide California to see all the East Bay restaurants that have made the cut.