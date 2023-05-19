A total of 19 restaurants are making their first appearance in the guide, most of them in Northern California. Other than the five Oakland spots, there were no other new additions from the East Bay. Berkeley has a solid representation in the guide, including old favorites like Chez Panisse, Great China, Ippuku, and Vik’s Chaat, as well as more recent arrivals in town like Funky Elephant and La Marcha. Juanita & Maude and China Village come in to bat for Albany. Michelin makes these rolling announcements throughout the year ahead of the annual year-end announcements of its coveted Bib Gourmand awards and Star ratings.

Check out the Michelin Guide California to see all the East Bay restaurants that have made the cut.