Heads up: We sometimes link to sites that limit access to non-subscribers.
- A bill from Berkeley Assembly Member Buffy Wicks would shield housing developers — including at UC Berkeley — from neighborhood groups’ claims that the potential impact of noisy student parties should be taken into account during environmental review. (SF Chronicle)
- UC Berkeley failed to disclose to the U.S. government Chinese state funding for a $240 million joint tech venture in China that has been running for the last eight years. (Daily Beast)
- The drought surcharge may be over, but EBMUD customers will see water rates rise 8.5% in each of the next two years, with the agency citing the need for infrastructure upgrades for the century-old water supplier. (SF Chronicle)
- Outlook grim for transit bailout (SF Chronicle)
- Berkeley business owner didn’t pay employment taxes, gets a year in prison, feds say (East Bay Times)
- Hate crime vandalism at UC president’s Berkeley mansion is under investigation (Berkeley Scanner)
- Berkeley man charged with sexual abuse of girl for years (Berkeley Scanner)
- 50 fire alarms a year: What do the Berkeley firefighters think? (Berkeley High Jacket)
- Berkeley Humane Society seeking homes for dogs seized in hoarding case (CBS News)
- Hundreds of apartments could sprout at a downtown Berkeley office site (East Bay Times)
- Construction Underway For 2440 Shattuck Ave. Project (SFYIMBY)
- Modified plans filed for 1598 University Ave. Project (SFYIMBY)
- Renderings Revealed for 2587 Telegraph Avenue in South Berkeley (SFYIMBY)
- Berkeley professor’s photography revisits harsh history of U.S. child labor (Washington Post)
- Berkeley-born Gabriella Smith’s Music Marvels at Nature With Grooving Joy (New York Times)