Mindy Seu (left) talks with Oliver Haug at Berkeleyside Idea Makers on May 19, 2023 at BAMPFA. Credit: Kelly Sullivan

At Berkeleyside’s second Idea Makers event on May 19, three recent authors took part in wide-ranging conversations about women and technology, new challenges created by generative AI, and where feminism sits in the “hierarchy of oppression.”

The next Berkeleyside Idea Makers

Save the date: Oct. 19, 6:30–8 p.m.

David Brower Center, Berkeley.

Program to be announced.

Designer and technologist Mindy Seu discussed her ongoing Cyberfeminism Index project — a social and political act that gathers together three decades of online activism and net art — with Oliver Haug, a journalist at Ms. and a contributing editor at Xtra Magazine. The discussion explored the complex history of cyberfeminism, issues of representation in online activism, and ways in which individuals can find their footing in a critical engagement with technology.

Then author and podcaster Lauren Schiller, and activist and creative producer Hadley Dynak, talked with Berkeleyside reporter Ally Markovich about their new book, It’s a Good Day to Change the World, a guide for action featuring 30 groundbreaking activists, artists, entrepreneurs, and visionaries who are forging a path to a feminist future. The conversation explored how their definition of feminism changed over time, touched on whether young people feel part of the feminist movement, and addressed a question from the audience on how past figures addressed the gender binary in feminism.

L to r: Hadley Dynak, Lauren Schiller and Ally Markovich. Credit: Kelly Sullivan

Mindy Seu talks with an attendee. Books for signing. Credit: Kelly Sullivan

Idea Makers grew out of Berkeleyside’s hugely popular Uncharted Festival of Ideas, a two-day festival in downtown Berkeley that ran from 2013-2018. The first Idea Makers, in October 2022, featured Berkeley Law professor Khiara Bridges and New Yorker staff writer Jay Caspian Kang.

Ticket holders for Idea Makers have access to BAMPFA’s galleries for the full day of the event. Members of BAMPFA and Berkeleyside are eligible for discounted tickets. The next Idea Makers will be on Thursday, Oct. 19, at the Brower Center in downtown Berkeley.

Berkeleyside would like to thank Red Oak Realty and Kaiser Permanente for their sponsorship support of Idea Makers.