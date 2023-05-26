THE CAFFE BY MR. ESPRESSO

Forty-five-year-old Italian coffee company Mr. Espresso, founded by Carlo Di Ruocco in 1978 and still run by the same family, ranks among the more beloved companies — and coffee — in the Bay Area, if not the country. As of May 22, the company now has a beautiful new flagship coffee shop, a brick-and-mortar caffe (“caffe” is the Italian spelling for coffee, as well as the venue in which to sip it) at the base of Oakland’s new office building The Key at 12th, blocks from Mr. Espresso’s downtown Oakland roastery. The Caffe features a modern interior outfitted in reclaimed wood, representing the oak wood used to roast Mr. Espresso beans, and includes a lovely wooden installation that hangs above. The experience here touches on both the modern American relationship with coffee and the more Italian tradition of ordering and drinking coffee while standing at the bar: There is no line and no table service. Guests are meant to sip and savor while standing in communal company. Drinks skew rich, flavorful, sometimes extra special, as with the butterscotch or hazelnut lattes, horchata cold brew, or chilled and shaken Italian espressos. See you at the bar. The Caffe by Mr. Espresso, 1120 Broadway (at 11th Street), Oakland