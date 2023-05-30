Gabe Greene with dad Ryan speeds around the turn onto Madera Street in their Space Racer on Sunday, May 28, 2023. Credit: Kelly Sullivan

An imitation NASA spaceship, and an octopus-themed wagon were among the 30 home-built go-karts that briefly took over a hilly stretch of North Berkeley on Sunday during the third-annual Neighborhood Kart Race.

The idea for the family-friendly race, now a budding tradition, was conceived during weekly pizza nights with the neighborhood’s pandemic “pod” in 2020, said head organizer Jesica Brennan, a parent to two elementary schoolers. The short 1.5-block route started at the top of the hill on Merced Street, made a turn on Madera Street, and ended at the intersection of Madera and Sierra.

Around 100 spectators attended the community event Sunday, with neighbors cheering on their favorite racers from their front yards. A hot-dog stand and ice cream truck set up at the site.

“They all have a really great time,” Brennan said. “There’s this gaggle of neighborhood kids that’s largely unsupervised, as all the adults manage the kart race, and they love that part — the freedom of running from house to house and being wild.”

Awards were given in categories including fastest and safest (slowest) driver, best braker and best-designed kart.

Brennan said it cost around $1,500 or more to host the block party. Funding came from a neighborhood garage sale for the race, entry fees ($20 for one participant and $5 for additional riders using the same kart) and from the six organizing families.

Brennan’s husband, Dominic, built the family’s kart and offers free workshops for those who want help building a kart in the months leading up to race day.

Wendy Lew and son Jack kick off the Kid+1 race in the Mario Kart 3 on Sunday, May 28, 2023. Credit: Kelly Sullivan

The Open Qualifying round starts at the top of Merced Street on Sunday, May 28, 2023. Credit: Kelly Sullivan

The Open Qualifying race as seen from the top of Merced Street on Sunday, May 28, 2023. Credit: Kelly Sullivan

Niko Williams crosses the finish line in the Mad Max-inspired “Doof Wagon” during the 9 & Under race on Sunday, May 28, 2023. Credit: Kelly Sullivan

Elsa Napawan takes the turn onto Madera Street in the “Rogue Fun” kart on Sunday, May 28, 2023. Credit: Kelly Sullivan

Laura Clara won “best in show” for the second year in a row with her Octopus’ Garden kart on Sunday, May 28, 2023. Credit: Kelly Sullivan

Andrew and Wren Fisher compete in the Kid +1 race from the top of Merced St. on Sunday, May 28, 2023. Credit: Kelly Sullivan

Race co-organizer Dominic Brennan approaches the finish line in an exhibition run on Sunday, May 28, 2023. Credit: Kelly Sullivan

Emmet Napawan crosses the finish line in the Rogue Fun kart on Sunday, May 28, 2023. Credit: Kelly Sullivan

Matthew Lew celebrates winning the 9 & Under race trophy on Sunday, May 28, 2023. Credit: Kelly Sullivan

Wendy Lew congratulates her son, Matthew. Credit: Kelly Sullivan

Trophies awarded in the North Berkeley Go-Kart races include “best braker” and “safest run,” as seen on Sunday, May 28, 2023. Credit: Kelly Sullivan

Neighborhood volunteers record the race scores on a whiteboard on Sunday, May 28, 2023. Credit: Kelly Sullivan