- Chesa Boudin, San Francisco’s Ex-District Attorney, has taken a new job as director of UC Berkeley Law’s new Criminal Law & Justice Center. (SF Standard)
- A Tale of Paradise, Parking Lots and My Mother’s Berkeley Backyard (New York Times)
- Berkeley biophysicist wins Shaw Prize in Life Science and Medicine (Berkeley News)
- Peace Corps ranks UC Berkeley as No. 1 volunteer-producing university (Daily Cal)
- Driver causes 3-car crash in Berkeley, flees on foot (Berkeley Scanner)
- Two couples out for a bike ride were injured when a fence fell on them that was put up by Caltrans during construction work on the Gilman Street and I-80 interchange project. (NBC Bay Area)