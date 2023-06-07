Heads up: We sometimes link to sites that limit access to non-subscribers.
- UC Berkeley’s secret garden: A history of campus’s Women’s Faculty Garden (Daily Cal)
- Former KTVU anchor Frank Somerville arrested twice after altercation with brother that turned violent, police say (SF Chronicle)
- Permits approved for eight-story building on Durant Avenue in Southside (SFYIMBY)
- Architect Claude Stoller, pioneer of affordable housing design, has died (Berkeley College of Environmental Design)
- Owning a home in the Bay Area now costs twice as much as renting (East Bay Times)