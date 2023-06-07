A wind-warped tree takes up most of the frame. A paved trail and a grassy stretch, half-mown, are in the background.
A cypress at the Berkeley Marina. Credit: Melinda Young Stuart

Heads up: We sometimes link to sites that limit access to non-subscribers.

  • UC Berkeley’s secret garden: A history of campus’s Women’s Faculty Garden (Daily Cal)
  • Former KTVU anchor Frank Somerville arrested twice after altercation with brother that turned violent, police say (SF Chronicle)
  • Permits approved for eight-story building on Durant Avenue in Southside (SFYIMBY)
  • Architect Claude Stoller, pioneer of affordable housing design, has died (Berkeley College of Environmental Design)
  • Owning a home in the Bay Area now costs twice as much as renting (East Bay Times)

