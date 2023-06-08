Paul Dennig Jr. Courtesy: Family of Paul Dennig Jr.

It is with deep sadness that we announce the sudden and heartbreaking passing of our beloved son, Paul Jr., whom we affectionately called Siu Bou (pronounced SEE-oo Bow), meaning “Little Precious One” in Cantonese. He departed unexpectedly from this world on May 22 when he died in a car crash on Highway 101 in Sunnyvale.

His departure has left an irreplaceable void in our lives. Siu Bou was an exceptional young man whose radiant presence touched the hearts of all who had the privilege of knowing him.

From the moment Siu Bou entered our lives, he became our brightest ray of sunshine. His infectious laughter, boundless love, and unwavering joy filled our home, creating a tapestry of warmth and laughter that will forever echo in our hearts. Siu Bou brought us immeasurable pride and happiness. We nurtured his dreams and celebrated every milestone he achieved.

Paul Dennig Jr. Courtesy: Family of Paul Dennig Jr.

Throughout his all-too-brief journey, Siu Bou displayed an extraordinary passion for life. His insatiable curiosity, remarkable patience, and eagerness to explore new horizons defined his character. Siu Bou possessed a rare combination of intelligence, wit, and a profound understanding of the world around him, fueled by his unquenchable thirst for knowledge and his remarkable creativity.

As an only child, Siu Bou shared a unique and unbreakable bond with us. While we provided the foundation for his growth and success, he reciprocated our love tenfold, showering us with affection and gratitude. Siu Bou was our pride and joy, and his absence has left an emptiness that can never be filled.

Despite being an only child by birth, Siu Bou embraced the world with open arms, forming deep and meaningful connections with everyone he encountered. His genuine warmth and kindness effortlessly brought people together, making friends from all walks of life. Siu Bou possessed a generous heart, always ready to lend a listening ear or extend a helping hand to those in need. He had a remarkable ability to connect with people of all ages, demonstrating boundless empathy and compassion.

Paul Dennig Jr. Courtesy: Family of Paul Dennig Jr.

Beyond his kind and gentle nature, Siu Bou served as an inspiration to his peers. He pursued his passions with unwavering determination, consistently pushing boundaries, overcoming obstacles, and surpassing expectations. Whether it was his academic pursuits, athletic endeavors, musical talents, or involvement in the community, Siu Bou devoted himself wholeheartedly, leaving an indelible mark on all who witnessed his brilliance and dedication.

Siu Bou’s accomplishments included earning a fourth-degree black belt in martial arts, receiving numerous awards and honors in Silicon Valley and California science fairs, and initiating and leading a Science and Engineering Team in high school that inspired fellow students to pursue those fields in college. He went on to achieve his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in mechanical engineering from UC Berkeley. Prior to his passing, Siu Bou selflessly supported his mother’s nonprofit organization, Cantonese Alliance, providing technical expertise and sharing his insights on the importance of heritage languages in shaping cultural identity. Additionally, he was studying advanced computer science skills and looked forward to utilizing his knowledge to create an adaptable AI-based language learning tool for the nonprofit.

In his leisure time, Siu Bou found solace in pursuing his interests and spending time with his friends. Whether he was exploring the world through his computer, playing the guitar or basketball, cooking, or lending a helping hand to his loved ones, Siu Bou found joy in life’s simple pleasures. His infectious enthusiasm inspired people from diverse backgrounds to appreciate and embrace the wonders of the world.

The loss of Siu Bou is an immeasurable tragedy that has shattered our hearts. His bright smile, infectious laughter, and loving presence will forever remain etched in our memories. Siu Bou was not only our son but also our best friend, and we treasured the bond we shared. Although his time with us was far too short, Siu Bou leaves behind a lasting legacy of love, compassion, and unwavering strength. In his early years, we cheered him on, and in his later years, he returned the favor in multitudes.

We will forever cherish Siu Bou’s memory and deeply feel his absence every day. He was the center of our universe, and our love for him will endure eternally. Siu Bou spent countless hours exchanging dreams with us, and we pledge to spend the rest of our lives bringing those dreams to fruition.

In his final act of love, Siu Bou blessed us with his beloved partner, Ms. Maya Carnejo, whom he met at Berkeley. They were planning their lives together. Maya has become an inseparable part of our family.

As we bid farewell to our beloved son, we draw strength from the incredible experience of being Siu Bou’s parents. There is no other experience in our lives that comes close to the joy and blessing he brought us. Despite our sorrow, we are infinitely grateful for the privilege of being an integral part of his life. Siu Bou’s sunshine will continue to light our paths, and we consider ourselves fortunate to have had him. May his soul rest in peace, knowing he was deeply loved and will be forever missed.

In lieu of flowers, Paul’s friends and family kindly request that donations be made to a GoFundMe account established to cover the end-of-life expenses.