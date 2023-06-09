Your tips are what keeps this column going. They’re always welcome at editors@eastbaynosh.org.

As you may have heard, one of two speeding cars rammed into the deli and bagel outpost Wise Sons at 17th and Franklin on Sunday afternoon, destroying the restaurant’s front glass and much of the interior seating, counter displays, cash register station, and front-of-house equipment. The errant driver fled on foot and is still at large. Sadly, this is not the first such crash to hit the restaurant — the Chronicle reports a similar accident happened before, less than a year ago, that caused less damage, but evidence could be seen on our recent visit to try Wise Sons’ wares. Nosh is glad to report no one was injured in the crash, but the deli is temporarily closed, probably for a few weeks, while they clean and repair the damage. Wise Sons is at 1700 Franklin St. in Oakland.

A popular East Bay branch of the international Yogurtland chain has quietly closed. Yogurtland Pinole brazenly opened on Pinole Valley Road in 2013, serving its frozen yogurt treats in a predatory location directly opposite longtime locally-owned fro-yo and ice cream favorite Yumy Gurt. For a decade it drew its own fans and lively debate from locals in the process, until it shuttered without explanation last month. The next-nearest locations of Yogurtland are in Alameda and Walnut Creek; meanwhile, Yumy Gurt remains steadfastly open for business. Yogurtland Pinole was at 2700 Pinole Valley Rd. in Pinole.

According to a June 6 Patch post, a recent Contra Costa County Environmental Health inspection of Walnut Creek’s Mariachi Mexican Grill revealed an unfortunate cockroach infestation. The restaurant has been forced to temporarily close until the restaurant is cleared, cleaned and sanitized. Mariachi Mexican Grill is at 2054 Treat Blvd. inside the Countrywood Shopping Center in Walnut Creek.