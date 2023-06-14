Lots of blooming flowers of many hues
A street-side garden in Berkeley. Credit: Melinda Young Stuart

  • What happened to the human skeleton found at UC Berkeley? (Berkeley Scanner)
  • Why the Hayward Fault is the epicenter of debate over housing goals vs. earthquake risk (East Bay Times)
  • Why a local student took her graduation photos at the Downtown Berkeley BART station (BART)
  • BART approves increase to fares, parking rates (SF Chronicle)
  • Man charged with sexual battery of Berkeley shop clerk (Berkeley Scanner)
  • Berkeley looks to reimagine its wildly outdated dispatch center (Berkeley Scanner)
  • Dana Rivers sentenced to life in prison without parole (Berkeley Scanner)
  • Why this Berkeley think tank is the most controversial climate nonprofit you’ve never heard of (SF Chronicle)
  • Berkeley pushes AI innovation, research with ‘Woodstock of Hackathons’ (Berkeley News)
  • Connecting across differences can be scary. But this trans poet says it’s worth it. (Berkeley News)
  • New Renderings for 2480 Bancroft Way in Southside (SFYIMBY)
  • Library of Congress Acquires Music Manuscripts and Papers of Berkeley Composer John Adams (Library of Congress)
  • Berkeley, a Look Back: Official praises city’s new summer camps in Sierra (East Bay Times)
  • $10,000 to move into a new apartment? Bill would give California renters a break on high security deposits (Mercury News)
  • Jason Spingarn-Koff joins Berkeley Journalism faculty to transform climate change coverage (Berkeley Journalism)

