- What happened to the human skeleton found at UC Berkeley? (Berkeley Scanner)
- Why the Hayward Fault is the epicenter of debate over housing goals vs. earthquake risk (East Bay Times)
- Why a local student took her graduation photos at the Downtown Berkeley BART station (BART)
- BART approves increase to fares, parking rates (SF Chronicle)
- Man charged with sexual battery of Berkeley shop clerk (Berkeley Scanner)
- Berkeley looks to reimagine its wildly outdated dispatch center (Berkeley Scanner)
- Dana Rivers sentenced to life in prison without parole (Berkeley Scanner)
- Why this Berkeley think tank is the most controversial climate nonprofit you’ve never heard of (SF Chronicle)
- Berkeley pushes AI innovation, research with ‘Woodstock of Hackathons’ (Berkeley News)
- Connecting across differences can be scary. But this trans poet says it’s worth it. (Berkeley News)
- New Renderings for 2480 Bancroft Way in Southside (SFYIMBY)
- Library of Congress Acquires Music Manuscripts and Papers of Berkeley Composer John Adams (Library of Congress)
- Berkeley, a Look Back: Official praises city’s new summer camps in Sierra (East Bay Times)
- $10,000 to move into a new apartment? Bill would give California renters a break on high security deposits (Mercury News)
- Jason Spingarn-Koff joins Berkeley Journalism faculty to transform climate change coverage (Berkeley Journalism)