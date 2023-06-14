A crowd of over 27,000 devoted A’s fans packed the Oakland Coliseum on Tuesday night in a “reverse the boycott” to demonstrate their discontent with the team’s potential move to Las Vegas and to dispel a position advanced by the club’s ownership that the move is partly due to a waning fanbase in Oakland. This A’s average attendance for home games this season sat at 8,555 prior to last night’s game—the lowest in the majors. 

This story first appeared on The Oaklandside.

Fans held tailgates all around the Coliseum’s parking lot, including the Oakland 68’s, a nonprofit, independent fan group that organized a fan-funded giveaway of 7,000 Kelly green t-shirts emblazoned with the word “SELL” on the front, which could be seen throughout the Coliseum including behind home plate during the game’s television broadcast. 

At the beginning of the fifth inning, fans stood up for a moment of silence to honor the A’s 55 years in Oakland and protest the move. Most fans took part, with the silence eventually being broken by chants of “Sell the team!” “Stay in Oakland!” and “F*** Fisher!”—the latter a reference to the team’s majority owner, John Fisher—that drowned out the announcers and the players’ walk-up music. 

During the game, the A’s stadium camera crew didn’t show any fans wearing the “sell” t-shirts on the big screen, opting instead to show clips of fans from past games. 

The Oaklandside’s visual journalist, Amir Aziz, was on hand to capture still images and videos of the unprecedented protest, beginning in the early afternoon during the pregame tailgates and rallies in the parking lot, and into the evening inside the Coliseum during the game (which the A’s won in a nail-biter, 2-1).

~ Azucena Rasilla

A person wearing shorts, a T-shirt and a hat carrying a case of Coors beer walks toward the Coliseum to attend the A's game.
A fan walks on the Oakland Coliseum BART bridge toward the stadium, in front of a sign reading “The A’s belong in Oakland,” prior to the Oakland A’s “reverse boycott” game on Tuesday, June 13, 2023. Credit: Amir Aziz
A person wearing an Oakland A's jersey unloads boxes from the back of a van.
Members of the Oakland 68’s nonprofit fan group unload boxes with 7,000 t-shirts printed with the word “SELL” on the front in advance of the reverse boycott at the Oakland Coliseum on Tuesday, Jun 13, 2023. Credit: Amir Aziz
Vendors selling green T-shirts that read "Sell" to people.
Members of the Oakland 68’s set up a table where they distributed the t-shirts for free to fans prior to the game. Credit: Amir Aziz
Picture of a green T-shirt with the word, Sell, on the front.
A closeup of the shirts made and distributed by the Oakland ’68s at Tuesday’s game. The shirts were paid for through a fundraising campaign the group initiated with fans. Credit: Amir Aziz
A person puts on a green T-shirt with the word, Sell, on the front.
A fan puts on a “SELL” t-shirt before the game. Credit: Amir Aziz
A person talking on a cellphone in front of a yellow banner that reads Oakland, shows an image of an oak tree and the date 1852.
Jorge Leon, a founder of the Oakland ’68s, stands near a large banner set up by his organization reading “Oakland 1852” at the tailgate before the game on Tuesday. Credit: Amir Aziz
People gather around a yellow banner yellow banner that reads Oakland abd shows an image of an oak tree.
Fans mingle near the banner and the t-shirt station outside the Coliseum prior to Tuesday’s game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Credit: Amir Aziz
A young boy tosses a bag ioto a cornhole board.
Pepito Mendez watches his son, Paco, throw bags into a cornhole board adorned with the face of A’s co-owner John Fisher on Tuesday. Fans staged the reverse boycott to protest ownership’s interest in moving to Las Vegas. Credit: Amir Aziz
A couple poses for a selfie.
Oakland A’s television commentator and former player Dallas Braden takes a photo with fans during the pregame rally at the reverse boycott outside the Coliseum. Credit: Amir Aziz
A man with a green beard with the words, Sell.
A’s fan Dan Sutherland, known for his “rally beard,” displays his unique “SELL” sign. Fans showed up to Tuesday’s game with signs of all sorts, encouraging the A’s owners and Major League Baseball to sell the team and stay in Oakland. Credit: Amir Aziz
Brothers wearing the gree Sell T-shirts pose for a photo at the tailgate.
Brothers Jorge (left) and Jose Amezquita at the tailgate with the “SELL” shirts on. The brothers are fans of the team and want them to stay in Oakland. Credit: Amir Aziz
A person wearing a lime green T-shirt that reads "Sell the Team Fisher."
Oakland A’s fan Dan Pangan shows off a custom t-shirt in protest of the team’s planned move to Las Vegas. Credit: Amir Aziz
Signage of the Oakland Alameda County Coliseum.
The Oakland A’s have played at the Coliseum for 55 years. Credit: Amir Aziz
Picture of the A's and Tampa Bay Tays playing at the Oakland Coliseum.
Tuesday’s “reverse boycott” game drew the largest crowd of the season, with over 27,000 fans in attendance. Credit: Amir Aziz
Picture of the A's and Tampa Bay Tays playing at the Oakland Coliseum.
A view from the stands reveals a sea of green during Tuesday’s A’s game against the Rays. Credit: Amir Aziz
A person holds a sign that reads Sell.
Many fans showed up to the reverse boycott game with handmade signs expressing their displeasure with the club’s owners. Credit: Amir Aziz
A picture of fans in stand with various signs that read Stay, Vegas Beware and Oakland Forever.
Protest signs and fans clad in green “SELL” t-shirts filled the Coliseum bleachers at Tuesday’s reverse boycott. Credit: Amir Aziz
A man holds a sign that reads A's Stay, Right the Wrong.
A disgruntled fan shows off his cardboard sign, imploring the A’s to stay in Oakland. Credit: Amir Aziz
A picture of hundreds of A's fans in the stands at the Oakland Coliseum.
The large crowd on Tuesday was in contrast to the much smaller crowds that the team has been drawing this season. Credit: Amir Aziz
A person with a sign that reads Sell the Team.
“Sell the team” was the overarching theme of Tuesday’s reverse boycott. Credit: Amir Aziz
A fan holds sign that reads Stay.
A fan’s sign expresses the sentiment of many who filled the stands at the Coliseum on Tuesday. The A’s eventually won the game in the late innings, 2-1. Credit: Amir Aziz