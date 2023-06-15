The California Highway Patrol in Berkeley (file photo). Credit: Oakland CHP

One of two men in a white Ford Crown Victoria shot at a Caltrans-hired landscaping crew Wednesday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The 14-person crew was working near the University Avenue off-ramp from Interstate 80 westbound around 11:50 a.m. when a passenger in the Ford “pointed a black handgun out of the window and discharged two rounds at the victims before fleeing the scene,” according to a statement from CHP.

Nobody was hit, according to CHP.

Authorities asked anyone with information on the shooting to contact Officer Collin Corbell at CHP’s Oakland office at 510-457-2875.