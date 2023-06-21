An ornate indoor pool with an arched ceiling
Light streams into the Berkeley City Club pool. Credit: Thomas Hawk

Heads up: We sometimes link to sites that limit access to non-subscribers.

  • UC Berkeley Chancellor Carol Christ to retire in 2024 (East Bay Times)
  • Police investigate kidnapping attempt of UC Berkeley student (Berkeley Scanner)
  • ‘Raced to death’: Golden Gate Fields has eighth horse death of year (Daily Cal)
  • Gov. Newsom, legislators may soon end education grant worth $2,500 (CalMatters)
  • Missing Titanic submersible CEO Stockton Rush received MBA from Cal (SF Gate)
  • Getty estate fine art auction in Berkeley Hills fetches $22 million (East Bay Times)
  • Harry Edwards, iconic Bay Area athlete and activist, facing the ultimate fight (East Bay Times)
  • In response to court ruling in Berkeley, Santa Cruz suspends natural gas prohibition (East Bay Times)
  • John Legend hangs out with kids in Berkeley before Greek Theatre event (KTVU)
  • In Ukraine, Berkeley experts are shaping the legal fight against war crimes (Berkeley News)

