- UC Berkeley Chancellor Carol Christ to retire in 2024 (East Bay Times)
- Police investigate kidnapping attempt of UC Berkeley student (Berkeley Scanner)
- ‘Raced to death’: Golden Gate Fields has eighth horse death of year (Daily Cal)
- Gov. Newsom, legislators may soon end education grant worth $2,500 (CalMatters)
- Missing Titanic submersible CEO Stockton Rush received MBA from Cal (SF Gate)
- Getty estate fine art auction in Berkeley Hills fetches $22 million (East Bay Times)
- Harry Edwards, iconic Bay Area athlete and activist, facing the ultimate fight (East Bay Times)
- In response to court ruling in Berkeley, Santa Cruz suspends natural gas prohibition (East Bay Times)
- John Legend hangs out with kids in Berkeley before Greek Theatre event (KTVU)
- In Ukraine, Berkeley experts are shaping the legal fight against war crimes (Berkeley News)