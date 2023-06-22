Watch this space every week for the newest restaurants to try in Berkeley, Oakland and the rest of the East Bay. As always, tips and recommendations are welcomed at editors@eastbaynosh.org.

Summertime PSA: West Oakland favorite Chef Green hosts his annual Summer Cookout this Saturday, June 24, with a fun line-up of refreshments, including Green’s quesabirria tacos and peach cobbler and other treats from Macs by Icky, Mangosay, Pop Wok N Drop and Deja’s Delights, among many others. The event also features African dance, face-painting, live music and more. Entry fee is $2; the cook-out begins at 2 p.m. Chef Green’s Summer Cookout, 541 Henry St. (at 7th Street), Oakland

It’s back! Cookiebar’s popular brick-and-mortar scoop shop in Alameda, opened in 2013, closed in 2020 like so many small eateries faced with untenable rents during the pandemic. But last Friday, the eclectic ice cream team made a triumphant return to a new shop at 1608 Webster, adjacent to their former one (now home to excellent, family-friendly ice cream complement Left Field Dogs). On offer are many of the same eclectic flavors that first made the group popular and kept them going as a popup the past few years — Dan Tat, Birthday Cake, Mango Sticky Rice, Calamansi. Look for soft serve to come. Cookiebar Scoop Shop, 1608 Webster St. (near Lincoln Avenue), Alameda

After years of dormancy and renovations, Stella Nonna’s former space has finally reopened as Dog Haus, a national chain known for its gourmet hot dogs, sausages, burgers and brews. The Berkeley location features roughly 25 local craft brews on tap, with comfortable, indoor-outdoor biergarten seating and laid-back, family-friendly appeal. Dog Haus, 1407 San Pablo Ave. (near Camelia Street), Berkeley

We’re a little late to this party, but want to spotlight Livermore’s newest location for locally farmed and brewed Homegrown Hops Brewing, opened earlier this month in downtown Livermore inside the former Stockmen’s Club. The bar features craft beer, wine, food from New Tradition Kitchen, and, starting last weekend, live music on Saturday nights. It joins the Homegrown group’s first brewery location on Mines Road. Homegrown Hops Brewing Downtown Livermore, 56 S. Livermore Ave. (near First Street), Livermore

Small-batch, internationally-inspired microcreamery Miharu Ice Cream opens its first brick-and-mortar June 24 in Oakland’s Uptown. Nosh readers might recall the ice cream company first highlighted in 2020 on our pages, when it was created as a cottage business at the height of the pandemic by owners Dipen Pattni and Jessica Mertens, and eventually served from an Oakland commercial kitchen. Fans have waited a long time to be able to sample their ultra-creamy, seasonal and wonderfully unique flavors (salted butter, “matcha-ta,” blueberry mint) at a storefront, and the sweet little Uptown spot opening this week will fit the bill nicely. Miharu Ice Cream, 1951 Telegraph Ave. (at William Street), Oakland

The Berkeley team behind the Southside neighborhood’s Berkeley Thai House have a new eatery, this time located in the eastern reaches of Richmond. Fun, fast-casual Thai eatery Pra Jam is located in the unassuming digs that formerly housed Mississippi Catfish, and area locals are enthusiastic so far. Check out the tempting menu here. Pra Jam Delish Thai Food, 12440 San Pablo Ave. (between Clinton Avenue and Roosevelt Avenue), Richmond