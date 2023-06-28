Heads up: We sometimes link to sites that limit access to non-subscribers.
- How UC Berkeley tried to buoy enrollment of Black students without affirmative action (Reuters)
- ‘Failing’ Berkeley fire station alert system needs $1.6M fix (Berkeley Scanner)
- Cyclists beware: ‘Bike jackers are back’ in East Bay hills (Berkeley Scanner)
- Police arrest kidnapping, sex crime suspect near UC Berkeley (Berkeley Scanner)
- Berkeley Law asylum practicum assists Afghan refugees (Daily Cal)
- $1.50 bridge toll hike? Bay Area drivers could be on the hook to help bail out BART and other transit (East Bay Times)
- More Than 5,000 Toxic Sites Along SF Bay Threatened by Rising Groundwater, New Study Finds (KQED)
- $52 million in new funding to restore San Francisco Bay (Mercury News)
- An escape room for families teaches fundamentals of evolution (Berkeley News)
- Berkeley resident’s website asks people to give up flying for the environment (SF Chronicle)
- Pups showed their pride at Berkeley’s Doggy Parade (NBC Bay Area)
- Berkeley Journalism establishes whistleblower program in honor of Daniel Ellsberg (Berkeley Journalism)
- An 1888 Craftsman house with five bedrooms is for sale for $1.7 million (New York Times)
- 2 high school seniors among first girls in Berkeley scout troop to earn rank of Eagle (Patch)