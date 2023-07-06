"*" indicates required fields Sign up for The Scene newsletter Every Thursday morning, The Scene gives you the lowdown on arts, culture and events in and around Berkeley. Sign up for free. Email * Δ

Around Berkeley

Architect Eugene Tssui photographed outside the “Fish House” on Mathews Street. Credit: John Storey

➤ Kala Art Institute co-founder Archana Horsting’s retrospective exhibition On the Fringe of the Field: A Survey of Works 1972-2022 closes on Friday, July 7. A closing reception will be held at Kala Gallery at 4 p.m. FREE

➤ Led by trumpeter Noah Frank and featuring rising vocalist/keyboardist Stephanie Woodford, Sueños is a sleek jazz combo that embraces hip hop beats, call and response gospel refrains, and R&B’s imploring melodies, whether playing original pieces or tunes by the likes of Roy Hargrove, Christian Scott and J Dilla. Friday, July 7, 7-10 p.m. Jupiter. FREE

➤ Swing dancers and jump blues aficionados know that Steve Lucky & The Rhumba Bums featuring Miss Carmen Getit deliver tunes that keep the dance floor bopping. Friday, July 7, 8 p.m. Ashkenaz. $20-$25

➤ A foundational force on the Bay Area’s Latin jazz and Latin rock scene since the 1950s, percussionist Pete Escovedo is hanging up his mallets with a final run of concerts, including two nights at Freight & Salvage joined by some of his artists he’s helped launch over the decades. He’s also celebrating his impending 88th birthday. Friday-Saturday July 7-8, 8 p.m. Freight & Salvage. $40-$44

➤ Berkeley Path Wanderers board members Janet Byron and Bob Johnson will lead a stroll around North Berkeley in celebration of the publication of the 3rd edition of their book Berkeley Walks. The 1.5-mile walk will be followed by a book signing and cake. Saturday, July 8, 2 p.m. North Branch Library. FREE

➤ Morchestra, a Berkeley-based jazz orchestra led by arranger and guitarist Tony Corman, will perform at John Hinkel Park as a part of the city’s Music in the Park series. Saturday, July 8, 3:30. FREE

➤ BAMPFA will show The Exterminating Angel (1962), the dark, surrealist Luis Buñuel film about a bourgeois dinner that curdles when the guests realize they cannot leave. (In case that plot sounds a bit familiar: Yes, this film is said to have inspired the recent horror-thriller The Menu, starring Anya Taylor-Joy.) Saturday, July 8, 7 p.m. $5-$14

➤ Telegraph Avenue will be closed to cars for the Telegraph Business Improvement District’s Second Sundays, which features live music, a vintage market, and food, among other activities. Sunday, July 9, 12-5 p.m. FREE

➤ Catch artist Karen Mason’s solo exhibition Whisper, Whistle and Shout at ACCI Gallery before it closes on July 9. A closing reception will be held on Saturday, July 8 from 3-6 p.m. FREE

➤ Chinese American architect Eugene Tssui, who designed the “Fish House” on Mathews Street in Berkeley, will speak at an event hosted by the Berkeley Historical Society about his visionary practice. Sunday, July 9, 4 p.m. Veterans Memorial Building. FREE

➤ Flying the trad jazz flag that once dominated the Bay Area jazz scene, the San Francisco Feetwarmers are dedicated to the classic New Orleans and Chicago idioms that made the 1920s roar. Featuring a two cornet line-up of Mike Slack and Tom Barnebey, the group covers the blues, stomps, rags, pop tunes and anthems defined by King Oliver, Jelly Roll Morton, Sidney Bechet, Fats Waller, and of course Louis Armstrong. Sunday, July 9, 7:30-9:30 p.m. The Back Room, $15-$25

➤ Richard Leiter and friends return to Pegasus Books on Solano for his monthly Jazz Stories series with the theme “Jazz and Broadway.” Monday July 10, 7 p.m. FREE (registration required)

➤ Historian and retired Oakland librarian Dorothy Lazard will discuss her new memoir What You Don’t Know Will Make a Whole New World at Pegasus Books’ downtown Berkeley location. (Oaklandside photojournalist Amir Aziz’s portrait of Lazard is featured on the book’s cover!) Thursday, July 13, 7 p.m. FREE

Beyond Berkeley

A past performance by the Oakland Gay Men’s Chorus. Credit: Oakland Gay Men’s Chorus

➤ The Oakland Gay Men’s Chorus’ summer concert features original arrangements of music by The Beatles. Sunday, July 9, Del Valle Theater, Walnut Creek. $15-$60

➤ Learn about Bay Area bats in Castro Valley at a campfire event hosted by the East Bay Regional Park District. Saturday, July 8, 9 p.m. Anthony Chabot Family Campground, Castro Valley. FREE

➤ Guitar ace George Cole, an expert in Gypsy swing and other jazz idioms who’s also a member of the Dave Grisman Quintet, plays the second Tuesday of every month at Albany’s Rendez-Vous Café Bistro. Tuesday, July 11, 6:30-8:30 p.m. FREE

If there’s an event you’d like us to consider for this roundup, email us at the-scene@berkeleyside.org. If there’s an event that you’d like to promote on our calendar, you can use the self-submission form on our events page.