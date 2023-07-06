A lot of goats munch on yellow grass
Our region’s living lawn mowers do their thing in Tilden. After a wet winter, goats have a lot on their plate. Credit: Melinda Young Stuart

Heads up: We sometimes link to sites that limit access to non-subscribers.

  • Oakland man accused of causing UC Berkeley employee’s death after road-rage incident gets 9 years in prison with plea deal (East Bay Times)
  • Portable sun-powered water harvester could combat water scarcity (Berkeley News)
  • Berkeley doctoral student killed in Mexico remembered as lover of natural world, down to ‘smallest shrub’ (SF Chronicle)
  • In a historic first, BART runs train and station advertisements in Chochenyo, the language of the East Bay Ohlone (BART)
  • Appeals court upholds suspension of UC Berkeley professor for sexual harassment (East Bay Times)
  • Berkeley Equestrian Crowned ‘Miss California 2023’ (SF Standard)
  • Berkeley’s minimum wage raised to $18. (Daily Cal)
  • California allocates $6.87M for UC Berkeley to establish police misconduct records database (Daily Cal)

