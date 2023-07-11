Heads up: We sometimes link to sites that limit access to non-subscribers.
- Investigation of top Price deputy found misconduct at prior job (East Bay Times)
- ‘Flow trail’ proposal for Berkeley hills highlights challenges of building new paths for Bay Area hikers, bikers (East Bay Times)
- Eugene City Council is latest to repeal proposed ban on natural gas in new construction after Berkeley ruling (The Register-Guard)
- UAW and UC Berkeley Agree to Extend BayPass (Streetsblog)
- Death and scrutiny on the racetrack (SF Chronicle)
- Must Bay Area cities offer shelter before clearing homeless encampments? (East Bay Times)
- Flier education: L.A. resident commutes by plane to attend UC Berkeley (LA Times)
- Billy Crudup coming to Berkeley Rep to star in hit solo show ‘Harry Clarke’ (East Bay Times)
- Young Shoppers Flock To Berkeley’s Vintage Clothing Stores (Bay City News)