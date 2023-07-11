A row of shiny old-style cars in downtown Berkeley
The West Side de Berkeley Car Club’s show this Sunday at Civic Center Park. Credit: Doug Ng

Heads up: We sometimes link to sites that limit access to non-subscribers.

  • Investigation of top Price deputy found misconduct at prior job (East Bay Times)
  • ‘Flow trail’ proposal for Berkeley hills highlights challenges of building new paths for Bay Area hikers, bikers (East Bay Times)
  • Eugene City Council is latest to repeal proposed ban on natural gas in new construction after Berkeley ruling (The Register-Guard)
  • UAW and UC Berkeley Agree to Extend BayPass (Streetsblog)
  • Death and scrutiny on the racetrack (SF Chronicle)
  • Must Bay Area cities offer shelter before clearing homeless encampments? (East Bay Times)
  • Flier education: L.A. resident commutes by plane to attend UC Berkeley (LA Times)
  • Billy Crudup coming to Berkeley Rep to star in hit solo show ‘Harry Clarke’ (East Bay Times)
  • Young Shoppers Flock To Berkeley’s Vintage Clothing Stores (Bay City News)

