Watch this space every week for the newest restaurants to try in Berkeley, Oakland and the rest of the East Bay. As always, tips and recommendations are welcomed at editors@eastbaynosh.org.

Crave Subs Hayward

Softly opened in Hayward as of July 14 is a new location for Crave Subs, the Berkeley-based sandwich shop known for its creative and flavorful variety of halal meat, vegan and vegetarian subs. Fans can stop in now or wait and join the party when the Hayward shop celebrates its Grand Opening on July 22, with a live DJ, freebies and other surprises.

Crave Subs Hayward, 26007 Eden Landing Rd., Hayward

Ristorante Biancoverde

Point Richmond locals are abuzz over this intriguing new opening inside the historic Hotel Mac. Biancoverde, opened July 13, is from the same husband-and-wife team behind popular newcomer Mi Casa Grill, also in Richmond, but patrons expecting another Mexican restaurant from Blanca Zepeda and Juvenal Magna are in for a surprise. Biancoverde is classic Italian, with Fabio Bucio, the former chef from Italy on Gilman, in the kitchen — look for traditional, seasonal Italian appetizers, pastas and mains. We’ll see you there. (Hat tip to the Richmond Standard for first reporting the opening.)

Ristorante Biancoverde, 50 Washington St. (at Cottage Avenue), Richmond

Yummy House El Sobrante

Family-owned Yummy House Hawaiian barbecue and ramen shop has opened in El Sobrante, with a menu of savory grilled and fried meat or fish plates, rice bowls, poke bowls and ramen. We like that options range from a la carte to a “mini meal” featuring protein and sides for around $10, to a budget-minded “family meal” built to feed four. Yummy House also has locations in San Pablo and Brentwood.

Yummy House, 454 Appian Way, El Sobrante