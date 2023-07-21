Heads up: We sometimes link to sites that limit access to non-subscribers.
- Alameda DA to charge Bay Area prosecutor, her biggest political critic, with interfering in fatal police shooting case (Mercury News)
- Former Berkeley resident pleads guilty to setting 3 Lake Tahoe fires (East Bay Times)
- Berkeley is the worst city for first-time homebuyers (WalletHub)
- Resolution opposing nuclear waste dump dominates City Council meeting (Daily Cal)
- House Committee Targets U.C. Berkeley Program for China Ties (New York Times)
- It will cost $110 billion to protect San Francisco Bay from rising sea levels, new study shows (Mercury News)
- Man gets 3 years for sexual assault of 15-year-old boy in Berkeley in 1997 (Berkeley Scanner)
- Motorcycle rider in critical condition, 1 arrested after Berkeley crash (Berkeley Scanner)
- Berkeley teen marks another feat, becoming one of the youngest to finish 28.5 mile swim around Manhattan (KTVU)
- Berkeley company’s lab-grown chicken coming soon to Michelin-starred restaurant (SF Chronicle)
- Was the Bay Area’s Jean Tatlock Oppenheimer’s ‘truest love’ or the first casualty of his ambition to build the atomic bomb? (East Bay Times)
- Neil Young perform in Berkeley (SF Chronicle)