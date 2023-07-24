Caltrans crews have closed a block of Eastshore Highway as part of their work to redesign the Gilman Street interchange at Interstate 80.

Eastshore Highway was closed between Gilman Street and Harrison Street on Monday morning, and will remain blocked off until September, according to Caltrans.

The state highway agency has temporarily redesigned Second Street, a block east of the freeway frontage road, to handle two-way traffic and serve as a detour around the closure.

Caltrans completed work earlier this summer on a new protected bicycle track and railroad crossing along Gilman Street, which is part of a $75 million project that will eventually include two new traffic circles to handle cars headed to and exiting from Interstate 80.