A Berkeley Fire Department vehicle, February 2022. Police and fire officials are investigating after an Oxford Street building caught fire twice in six days. Credit: Kelly Sullivan

Police and fire officials are investigating after two fires broke out at the same Berkeley Hills residential building six days apart.

Firefighters first went to the three-story building in the 1100 block of Oxford Street after a 911 caller reported a fire there at 5:35 a.m. on July 19, said Dafina Dailey, a spokesperson for the Berkeley Fire Department.

Firefighters found white smoke coming from outside the building, and witnesses said they saw flames around the house and in the backyard, Dailey said. “Upon investigation, the siding of the house was on fire due to possible arson, and residents stated they saw a strip of gasoline fuel next to the house,” she said.

A resident had already put out part of the fire with a garden hose and a dry chemical extinguisher, Dailey said. Everyone inside got out safely, and there were no injuries to firefighters either.

Dailey said another fire was confirmed at the same building at 3:55 a.m. Tuesday, “however, at the moment, we are collecting additional information and coordinating our response across the fire and police departments.”

More information, such as the extent of the damage in the two fires, was not immediately available.