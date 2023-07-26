Heads up: We sometimes link to sites that limit access to non-subscribers.
- Berkeley’s 37-year nuclear ban has limited everything from investments to Post-it notes. Could it be changed? (Mercury News)
- Former Berkeley resident pleads guilty to setting 3 Lake Tahoe fires (East Bay Times)
- There are pieces of a lost railroad in East Bay backyards (SFGATE)
- Oppenheimer: July 28 panel discussion focuses on the man behind the movie (Berkeley News)
- The Berkeley home where J. Robert Oppenheimer lived, partied and fell in love is on the market (SFGATE)