Watch this space every week for the newest restaurants to try in Berkeley, Oakland and the rest of the East Bay. As always, tips and recommendations are welcomed at editors@eastbaynosh.org.

Nosh was glad to see that North Berkeley neighborhood convenience store and deli Anya’s recently reopened after a months-long closure … just in time for ice cream season. Anya’s Deli, 1343 Martin Luther King, Jr. Wy (at Rose St.), Berkeley

As promised, chef Imana reopened her closed Hi Felicia space last week as sultry, speakeasy-like wine bar Jelly Bean. The bar, opened July 13, also features a short menu of wine-friendly snacks, and runs Thursday through Sunday nights. Jelly Bean the Wine Bar, 326 23rd St. (near Webster Street), Oakland

Mad Oak and its roof deck’s many, many fans have probably already spotted the appealing new food options on the Oakland bar’s brand-new menu, and might also know that the good people behind pandemic pop-up darling Blake’s Grillery are behind the changes. Blake’s co-owner Chris Parks is now GM at Mad Oak, and together with Mad Oak chef Eleazar Prieto and Blake’s Grillery co-owner Mario Camargo, has launched a menu of bigger plates out of the bar’s kitchen. (Check out the fried chicken sandwich.) The bar might even serve brunch in the coming months. Mad Oak Bar ‘N’ Yard, 135 12th St. (between Madison and Oak streets), Oakland

Comfortable couches, an intricate and enchanting mural, sweet treats, and rich Yemeni coffee and tea mark Mokha House, now open inside the former Hive, The Place to Bee in Oakland’s Dimond District. Early reviews also mention above-average customer service. Mohka House, 2139 Macarthur Blvd. (at Fruitvale Avenue), Oakland

Two pizza businesses, one location: Both Nova’s and Edible Happy pizzerias are now operating in tandem in Oakland, according to a staffer at 1438 Broadway, providing the community with large, affordable, party-ready and late-night pizza pies, salads and cheese bread (and in Edible Happy’s case, sandwiches, chicken wings, and even burgers). For formerly Berkeley-based Nova’s classic pies, we recommend ordering online as the phone number it inherited in 2022 still seems to lead to West Coast Pizza’s endless hold loop. Fun fact: This Broadway eatery was the former Oakland location for Shiba Ramen, a closure we missed in 2022, whose flagship inside the Public Market Emeryville remains open and busy. Nova’s Pizza and Edible Happy Pizzeria, 1438 Broadway (between 14th and 15th), Oakland

Nosh received multiple versions of the same excited email from readers tipping us to this new, friendly outdoor coffee cart, possibly the first mobile food or beverage service ever to operate at Cesar Chavez Park? We hope to take a closer look into that (longtime locals, please feel free to comment or write in). Meanwhile, Roaming Bean offers Berkeley Marina visitors fresh, fair-trade Coava coffee drinks and tea to go with their fresh-air dog walks and kite flying, with baked goods to come. The cart launched on July 15. Roaming Bean Coffee at the Berkeley Marina, Cesar Chavez Park, 11 Spinnaker Way, Berkeley

Oakland community space Forage Kitchen has a new tenant. Taava offers Indian, Pakistani and halal choices with flavorful, modern and creative touches — think shareable plates and finger foods, such as tandoori hot wings with jalapeno dip. The generous menu also offers plenty of traditional choices, including many curries, vegetarian options, desserts and a few Nepalese specialties, and the team prides itself on its sustainable practices. Taava Kitchen inside Forage Kitchen, 478 25th St. (between Telegraph and Broadway), Oakland