Update, July 28: The closure of the one-block stretch of Eastshore Highway that had been scheduled to close this week has been postponed, Caltrans said Thursday.

The closure of Gilman Street and Harrison Street at the Interstate 80-Gilman Street interchange in Berkeley was initially scheduled to close on Monday. It was rescheduled for Friday but has now been postponed.

“The postponement will give Caltrans time to prepare Second Street to accommodate motorists during the closure when it takes place,” Caltrans spokesperson Janis Mara said.

Update, July 25: The closure of a one-block stretch of Eastshore Highway will begin at 7 p.m. on Friday, July 28 — four days later than initially announced.

“The closure didn’t begin Monday as originally scheduled,” Caltrans spokesperson Janis Mara wrote in an email Tuesday after Berkeleyside asked why the road was not closed. A press release sent around 11 a.m. Monday stated erroneously that the closure had begun.

“It took us a little longer than we expected to get the alternative on Second Street ready,” Mara said on Wednesday.

Original story, July 24: Caltrans crews have closed a block of Eastshore Highway as part of their work to redesign the Gilman Street interchange at Interstate 80.

Eastshore Highway was closed between Gilman Street and Harrison Street on Monday morning, and will remain blocked off until September, according to Caltrans.

The state highway agency has temporarily redesigned Second Street, a block east of the freeway frontage road, to handle two-way traffic and serve as a detour around the closure.

Caltrans completed work earlier this summer on a new protected bicycle track and railroad crossing along Gilman Street, which is part of a $75 million project that will eventually include two new traffic circles to handle cars headed to and exiting from Interstate 80.